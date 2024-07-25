Caffe Brigante Leeds: New coffee shop offering freshly made breakfast and lunch items opens in Hunslet Road
Caffe Brigante opened its doors on Hunslet Road last Friday (July 19).
Owner Simo Alrababa has had the keys to property for about a year but he began transforming the property only four months ago.
It’s not Simo’s first business venture, but it is his first in Leeds. The businessman, who also owns Bradford pizzeria La Caverna, said he wanted to open a cafe that offered “fresh” items.
Simo said: “There’s no cafe in Leeds where everything you grab is homemade. We make everything ourselves here - nothing is bought. That’s why I opened this.”
Caffe Brigante offers breakfast items such as croissants as well as sweet baked goods like tarts and tiramisu. It also offers pizzas, focaccia, paninis and salad.
And despite only opening a few days ago, the cafe has been busy, Simo said. He added: “We started from nothing, that’s why it’s named Cafe Brigante.
“And we decided to open slowly and not really tell anyone but it has been very popular. I wasn’t expecting this.”
Caffe Brigante is open Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm, Saturday, 9:30am to 7, Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
