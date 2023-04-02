The owners of Cafe 164 in Otley Road, Headingley, said the increase in food costs and overall rising expenses made it “impossible” to continue trading. The sister cafe of Bakery 164, in Woodhouse Lane, first opened in Leeds city centre more than a decade ago and specialised in ciabatta and focaccia sandwiches, as well as hot chocolate and coffee from local roasters.

The Headingley branch opened in 2020 and became the main base for the business last summer, after owners Ellie and Matt Andrews closed the Munro House branch – writing in August that it was “time to move on” from the city centre. The premises was taken over by cafe and bar KTA.

Cafe 164 announced it was closing its Headingley site on Friday as the team thanked the community for its support over the last three years. In a Facebook post, Cafe 164 said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us and befriended us since our move to Headingley in 2020.

Cafe 164, founded by Ellie (pictured) and Matt Andrews, has closed down due to 'unrelentless' rising costs (Photo: Google)

"We have felt welcomed by all the local businesses and embraced by such a vibrant and friendly community. The ongoing, unrelentless increase in food costs and overall rising expenses have unfortunately made it impossible for us to continue to trade as a sustainable business.

"And so we respectfully and quietly bow out. Wishing you all the very best.”

Customers were devastated by the news and took to social media to wish the team good luck. Katy Segal said: “What?? Nooo never expected this...so devastated for you all Café 164 and for me too when its one of my favourite hot chocolates. All the best for any future plans!”

Abbey Thomas said: “Really sad to hear this, thanks for all the good times and great food and hot chocolate 164! All the best for you all for the future.”