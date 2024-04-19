Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking over the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, which closed in February this year, Bukhara promises to bring traditional Indian cuisine “with a twist” to Headingley.

It is brought to the city by the team behind renowned Bengal Brasserie chain. Experienced restaurateur Malik Miah and Mohammed Ali are excited for the grand opening of Bukhara on Monday April 22.

Malik, director of Bengal Brasserie and Bukhara, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We were looking for an opportunity to open a nice restaurant. This Headingley venue became available at the right time.”

It took the team behind the restaurant three months to transform the space entirely.

Malik added: “We completely changed everything, from A to Z. Lighting. colouring, the front, the kitchen - everything. It wasn’t difficult, but it was stressful.

“But we are excited. We have had a lot of response from the local people who are passing by, asking when we will open.”

Photo: National World.

Bukhara will offer an authentic and home cooked Indian menu but will also double up as a steakhouse, to offer something for everyone.

Malik said: “Everybody likes curry. Nowadays, the younger generations like steak, burgers and grilled food. The demand is coming back again.

“All the choices are there. People can come and try and see what they like. We can satisfy their needs - whatever they want.”