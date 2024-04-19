Bukhara Leeds: Team behind Bengal Brasserie announce opening date for new Indian restaurant in Headingley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Taking over the former Giorgio's Ristorante Italiano, which closed in February this year, Bukhara promises to bring traditional Indian cuisine “with a twist” to Headingley.
It is brought to the city by the team behind renowned Bengal Brasserie chain. Experienced restaurateur Malik Miah and Mohammed Ali are excited for the grand opening of Bukhara on Monday April 22.
Malik, director of Bengal Brasserie and Bukhara, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “We were looking for an opportunity to open a nice restaurant. This Headingley venue became available at the right time.”
It took the team behind the restaurant three months to transform the space entirely.
Malik added: “We completely changed everything, from A to Z. Lighting. colouring, the front, the kitchen - everything. It wasn’t difficult, but it was stressful.
“But we are excited. We have had a lot of response from the local people who are passing by, asking when we will open.”
Get a daily headline round-up, as well as all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
Bukhara will offer an authentic and home cooked Indian menu but will also double up as a steakhouse, to offer something for everyone.
Malik said: “Everybody likes curry. Nowadays, the younger generations like steak, burgers and grilled food. The demand is coming back again.
“All the choices are there. People can come and try and see what they like. We can satisfy their needs - whatever they want.”
As a gesture of goodwill, Bukhara is giving away 50 free meals for customers who book in advance on its first day of opening. More information can be found on the official website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.