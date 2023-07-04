Slap and Pickle, which was based in the kitchen of Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen, in Stainbeck Lane, announced the closure of the restaurant on social media – but insisted that “all is not lost” as the search for an alternative site begins.

The burger joint was left with little choice but to close, as the pub from which it operated was among three in the region to shut.

The Black Sheep Brewing Company Limited said that despite the best efforts of staff to bring the venues back to their pre-covid trading levels, “this has not materialised” and would mean the closure of the Chapel Allerton pub, as well as Mr Foley’s in Leeds city centre and another pub in York.

Slap and Pickle's Chapel Allerton venue was a popular choice for burgers. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Slap and Pickle had previously had residencies at Boar Lane bar Beer Hawk and Assembly Underground, in Great George Street, but both venues closed before last Christmas.

Owner James Tabor said in a video posted on social media earlier this week that he was having to announce “yet again another closure of one of our sites”.

He continued: “Sadly, the Black Sheep Tap and Kitchen has closed on us in Chapel Allerton. It was very sudden. It’s one of those things that just happens and is the nature of our business when we don’t own the bars – whatever happens to the bar is what happens to us.

"Watch this space. We’re going to do what we can to get another site. I’ve got a couple of irons in the fire and I’m fairly confident that something good is going to happen. We’re pretty determined that no-one is going to lose their job. It’s sad news for everyone. I understand why Black Sheep are having to do it but we’re working on stuff and stay with us. Keep the faith. Chapel Allerton – all is not lost.”