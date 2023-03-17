News you can trust since 1890
Birra Montecassino: Italian brewery destroyed during World War Two now resurrected in Leeds 80 years later

An Italian brewery once destroyed in a historic World War Two battle has launched in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:54 GMT- 2 min read

Saint Benedict established the stunning Montecassino Abbey in 529 AD and advocated the brewing of beer. Steeped in history, the abbey overlooks the Italian town of Cassino and holds some of the most ancient Italian scriptures within its library.

As well as beer, natural products such as honey were produced on the monastery grounds, but tragedy befell the abbey. It was destroyed during the Battle of Monte Cassino, a series of four assaults made by the Allies against German forces in Italy in 1944.

The monastery itself was beautifully restored but the brewery was not revived until 2018, when half-Italian and half-Yorkshireman entrepreneur Daniele Miri resurrected Birra Montecassino. It has now expanded to the United Kingdom with the launch of Birra Montecassino UK and overseeing the introduction of the brand to British shores is Birra Montecassino UK director Giordano Antonio.

Among the locations the beer is currently available at is Zucco, an Italian eatery based in Meanwood. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Giordano said: “One of the main aspects of the beer is that it's naturally carbonated. A lot of brands use carbon dioxide and chemicals to immediately carbonate the beer. We use an actual carbonation system so it takes longer but the beer is a lot less bloaty, a lot lighter. We also use a fresh water mountain source, it comes directly from the Montecassino mountain. That's exclusive to the monastery and the brewery - we're the only people to have access to this water."

Among the locations the beer is available at is Zucco, an Italian eatery in Meanwood, and the Birra Montecassino UK warehouse is located in Leeds.

Daniele Miri said: “For me, and all the monks at the abbey, it’s a very big satisfaction that this beer is doing well in England. A lot of new restaurants, bars and pubs are starting to ask for this beer.”

Giordano explained: "The long-term goal is to be in over 100 venues across the UK. We want it to be available on supermarket shelves as well. We want to be a stable Italian craft beer. The beer from the Montecassino Abbey was famous across Europe over 1,500 years ago. I believe it is our mission to reinstate that legacy.”

Overseeing the introduction of the historic brand to British shores is Birramontecassino UK director Giordano Antonio. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe
