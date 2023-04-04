Bianco Lounge, from the West Country-based cafe and bar group Loungers, will open seven days a week for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including full kids’, gluten-free and vegan menus. The vacant site in the Leeds shopping centre will be transformed over the next few weeks, with an opening date set for May 17.

The venue will mirror the look and feel of its sister cafe and bar Caballero Lounge, located in Thorpe Park. Bianco Lounge promises to cater for all tastes throughout the day with a varied all-day menu. There will be a selection of games, books, colouring pencils and pads on offer for families, as well as a full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities for ‘Little Loungers’.

Promising to offer a new space for the community, Bianco Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

An example of the interior at a Loungers group bar, ahead of the opening of Bianco Lounge in Leeds (Photo: Bhagesh Sachania Photography)

Gemma Irwin, community manager at Loungers, said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Bianco Lounge in Leeds. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Leeds’ food and drink scene. Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Bianco Lounge is now hiring for a range of front- and back-of-house roles. Anyone interested in joining the team should visit the Loungers website.

Steven Foster, Centre Director at White Rose, said: “It’s exciting to welcome another brilliant restaurant brand to The Village. The Bianco Lounge is a perfect addition to our existing mix, offering a relaxed environment for our visitors to enjoy all-day dining and delicious drinks – and we think the Lounge’s kids’ menus will be of particular interest to little ones fuelling up after visiting our outdoor play area.”