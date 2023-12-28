Crank Studios Morley: Leeds music centre set to open at new high street location
A music centre has been granted full permission to open at a former Morley bank.
Crank Studios have received full permission from Leeds City Council to open a new site at the former bank on 86A Queens Street in Morley.
The new location will be located central to Morley town centre's high street, and will be accessed to the public via Beryl Burton Gardens.
Crank Studios, which currently calls New Bank Street in Morley home, will be set to cater to a range of activities such as music lessons along with an on-site café.
In the design and access statement, submitted to the council in October 2023, the studio said: "The main objective is to serve as a hub for all things musical.
"With music lessons, recording sessions, live music events and music workshops. The facility aims to attract a diverse clientele - from young students to the adult nightlife scene of the town.
"Any available outdoor space around the venue is currently used for community access. It is also utilised for greenery, outdoor seating and artwork.
It added: "There are also council renovation plans for the gardens situated next door. This would provide aesthetic value and make the space welcoming to visitors."
On approving the plans, the council granted the studio permission to stay open between 9am and 11pm on weekdays, 8am to midnight on Saturdays and 10am to 11pm on Sundays.