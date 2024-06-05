Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new fashion house is set to open in Leeds this summer.

BBstylehouse will be opening in the former Barclays bank in Morley.

The business was founded by fashion designer Kelly Tolhurst, 43, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new fashion house and sewing academy is coming to Leeds. Pictured is Kelly Tolhurst, right, founder of BBstylehouse, with her family. Photo: Google/BBstylehouse

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An online trader for the last six years, Kelly decided it was time to open a physical space to share her craft.

The fashion designer and her husband Michael began looking for properties large enough for a fashion house that could also double-up as a sewing academy for young girls and women last year.

Kelly said: “My children have been home-educated for the last five years. I taught my little girl to sew, she's 13, and it gave me an idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just thought it's something that they don't teach in schools. It’s a dying trade and not many people actually learn it. But it is a really profitable business for women.”

The couple were thrilled when they secured the empty bank on Queen Street and renovations are now underway to transform the space, ready for a late summer opening.

Set over two floors, BBstylehouse will feature beauty stations and a coffee bar with a lounge area, alongside the training academy.

Kelly hopes the new business will also create many jobs for young girls and women in the area, while they gain valuable experience in all things fashion and beauty.

“I can't wait because my little girl will be with me at all the classes,” Kelly said.