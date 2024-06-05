BBstylehouse Leeds: New fashion house and sewing academy set to open in former Barclays bank in Morley
and live on Freeview channel 276
BBstylehouse will be opening in the former Barclays bank in Morley.
The business was founded by fashion designer Kelly Tolhurst, 43, who has been in the industry for more than 25 years.
Get more stories like this, as well as a headline round-up and all of the breaking news updates, when you sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free emails
An online trader for the last six years, Kelly decided it was time to open a physical space to share her craft.
The fashion designer and her husband Michael began looking for properties large enough for a fashion house that could also double-up as a sewing academy for young girls and women last year.
Kelly said: “My children have been home-educated for the last five years. I taught my little girl to sew, she's 13, and it gave me an idea.
“I just thought it's something that they don't teach in schools. It’s a dying trade and not many people actually learn it. But it is a really profitable business for women.”
The couple were thrilled when they secured the empty bank on Queen Street and renovations are now underway to transform the space, ready for a late summer opening.
Set over two floors, BBstylehouse will feature beauty stations and a coffee bar with a lounge area, alongside the training academy.
Kelly hopes the new business will also create many jobs for young girls and women in the area, while they gain valuable experience in all things fashion and beauty.
“I can't wait because my little girl will be with me at all the classes,” Kelly said.
“It'll be a nice family place to be, for women and children.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.