1. Former Leeds Building Society Headquarters

Known as Permanent House, this was designed by Sir Reginald Blomfield and built in 1931. It originally consisted of nine shops and 89 offices used by the Leeds Electricity Department, Inland Revenue, and Cadbury's. It would eventually become the home to Leeds Building Society's head office, before the banking group left for new premises in Sovereign Street back in 2021. The site is now expected to become a new mathematics school, able to take on 240 learners, all aged between 16 and 19, and could eventually hold 400 students. (Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

