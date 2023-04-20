News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
28 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
1 hour ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
1 hour ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Banyan Horsforth closed: Kirkstall Brewery 'delighted' as it confirms takeover of popular Leeds bar

Kirkstall Brewery has confirmed it has taken over a popular bar in Leeds, following its closure earlier this month.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read

Banyan Horsforth, formerly known as Kobe, announced its permanent closure on April 11, prompting a flood of messages from disappointed customers. The New Road Side branch was one of eight venues run under the Banyan name, including sites in Leeds City Square, Roundhay and Ilkley that remain open.

Dozens of messages were posted in response from customers who were sad to see the venue in the town closing its doors for good, but some were excited to hear that Kirkstall Brewery had plans to take over the venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the Leeds-based brewery has now confirmed it is taking over the former Banyan site, which will be refurbished and reopened with a new name and concept later this year.

Banyan Horsforth announced it had permanently closed earlier this month (Photo: Google)Banyan Horsforth announced it had permanently closed earlier this month (Photo: Google)
Banyan Horsforth announced it had permanently closed earlier this month (Photo: Google)

The brewery’s owner, Steve Holt, said: "Kirkstall Brewery is delighted to announce it is taking over the lease on the former Banyan site in Horsforth. The property is now closed for refurbishment, and the plan is to re-open under a new name and concept later this year. More details about our plans and confirmation of the re-opening date will follow in due course."

Founded in 2011, Kirkstall Brewery continues the legacy of brewing left by the Cistercian Monks of Kirkstall Abbey and the Kirkstall Brewery Company of 1833-1983.The brewery runs the Cardigan Arms, Kirkstall Bridge Inn and The Sparrow in Bradford, as well as its taproom in Kirkstall Road. The Horsforth site is set to be its fourth venue in Leeds when it opens later this year.

Related topics:LeedsIlkleyRoundhay