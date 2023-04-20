Banyan Horsforth, formerly known as Kobe, announced its permanent closure on April 11, prompting a flood of messages from disappointed customers. The New Road Side branch was one of eight venues run under the Banyan name, including sites in Leeds City Square, Roundhay and Ilkley that remain open.

Dozens of messages were posted in response from customers who were sad to see the venue in the town closing its doors for good, but some were excited to hear that Kirkstall Brewery had plans to take over the venue.

And the Leeds-based brewery has now confirmed it is taking over the former Banyan site, which will be refurbished and reopened with a new name and concept later this year.

Banyan Horsforth announced it had permanently closed earlier this month (Photo: Google)

The brewery’s owner, Steve Holt, said: "Kirkstall Brewery is delighted to announce it is taking over the lease on the former Banyan site in Horsforth. The property is now closed for refurbishment, and the plan is to re-open under a new name and concept later this year. More details about our plans and confirmation of the re-opening date will follow in due course."