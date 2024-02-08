Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Among the new openings are two new convenience stores in Leeds, with both opening this week.

A new Asda Express is opening today on Dewsbury Road in Leeds. Picture by Google/Asda

The new Express convenience stores in Leeds are two of 109 converted former shops acquired by Asda from the Co-op and EG Group, along with one new standalone store in Birmingham.

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Opening its doors today (Thursday February 8), is the new Asda Express on Dewsbury Road.

Another Asda Express opened earlier this week (February 6) on Harrogate Road, and is open 24 hours.

Where is the new Asda Express store on Dewsbury Road?

The convenience store has taken over the former SPAR shop at the Shell petrol station on 303 Dewsbury Road, LS11 5LQ.

Asda Express Dewsbury Road Shell Petrol Station opening hours