Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Asda Express EG Leeds Service Station: Where is the new Asda store on Dewsbury Road and when does it open?

Two new Asda stores have opened in Leeds this week after taking over former Co-op shops.
Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 07:26 GMT
The Leeds-headquartered supermarket chain is opening a record 110 new convenience stores around the UK in February - a record for a single month.

Among the new openings are two new convenience stores in Leeds, with both opening this week.

A new Asda Express is opening today on Dewsbury Road in Leeds. Picture by Google/AsdaA new Asda Express is opening today on Dewsbury Road in Leeds. Picture by Google/Asda
A new Asda Express is opening today on Dewsbury Road in Leeds. Picture by Google/Asda
The new Express convenience stores in Leeds are two of 109 converted former shops acquired by Asda from the Co-op and EG Group, along with one new standalone store in Birmingham.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with YEP’s free emails

Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Opening its doors today (Thursday February 8), is the new Asda Express on Dewsbury Road.

Another Asda Express opened earlier this week (February 6) on Harrogate Road, and is open 24 hours.

Where is the new Asda Express store on Dewsbury Road?

The convenience store has taken over the former SPAR shop at the Shell petrol station on 303 Dewsbury Road, LS11 5LQ.

Asda Express Dewsbury Road Shell Petrol Station opening hours

According to the supermarket chain's store locator, the new Asda Express on Dewsbury Road is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Thursday, February 8.

