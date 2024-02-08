Asda Express EG Leeds Service Station: Where is the new Asda store on Dewsbury Road and when does it open?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leeds-headquartered supermarket chain is opening a record 110 new convenience stores around the UK in February - a record for a single month.
Among the new openings are two new convenience stores in Leeds, with both opening this week.
The new Express convenience stores in Leeds are two of 109 converted former shops acquired by Asda from the Co-op and EG Group, along with one new standalone store in Birmingham.
Andy Perry, Asda’s Vice President of Convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.
"February is a transformational month for programme with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.
"The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”
Another Asda Express opened earlier this week (February 6) on Harrogate Road, and is open 24 hours.
Where is the new Asda Express store on Dewsbury Road?
The convenience store has taken over the former SPAR shop at the Shell petrol station on 303 Dewsbury Road, LS11 5LQ.
Asda Express Dewsbury Road Shell Petrol Station opening hours
According to the supermarket chain's store locator, the new Asda Express on Dewsbury Road is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week from Thursday, February 8.