Impending parking charges at a Leeds beauty spot are a “challenge too far”, the owners of a treasured independent business said as they announced plans to close later this month.

Art Roundhay Park has been welcoming visitors into the charming gallery space next door to The Mansion for the last eight years, with a range of beautiful paintings, stationary and gifts available to purchase.

Catriona Moore, with husband and artist David Lyon, at the Art Roundhay Park gallery. Photo: National World. | National World

But owners Catriona Moore and David Lyon told customers last week that their current exhibition would be their last.

It comes as Leeds City Council prepares to implement parking charges for visitors to Roundhay Park, a proposal that proved unpopular when it was first put forward by the authority in 2023.

A heartbreaking statement shared by the gallery team on social media said: “2024 was our best year ever, thank you. But we’re closing.

“With the implementation of car parking charges next month (10th), 2025 will be challenging and it’s one challenge too far. So, we’re retiring, moving on. From 28th February we will no longer be at Art Roundhay Park.”

It continued: “We’ve yet to decide if we’ll continue online or pop up elsewhere but I doubt it, the call of ‘retirement’/our next chapter, is too inviting. For the moment, all art, prints, canvas prints, stationery, gifts will remain online.

“Sad news but we’ve achieved great things with all your support, so thank you. We’re proud of what the small pop-up in 2017 has become.”

The charges at Roundhay Park will be introduced on February 10, set at £4 for a full day. | Steve Riding

Throughout its time in the park, the business has supported hundreds of emerging and established artists, all of whom have sold their work through the gallery. As well as offering them the chance to make a profit, it has helped launch the careers of new local talent.

Almost a year ago, Catriona warned of the effect that the proposed parking charges could have, insisting that the “retail industry is struggling as it is”. She emphasised that “footfall is crucial” and said that charges “would definitely damage business”.

Other business owners, including Dan Gill, who has been running The Mansion at the top of the park for 16 years, said that charges could “massively threaten our operation”.

The charges at Roundhay Park will be introduced on Monday (February 10), set at £4 for a full day. There will also be the option to purchase a year’s season ticket for £80, which can be used across all of Leeds City Council’s parks. Blue badge holders will continue to park for free.

The council said the money raised will help to fund car park surface improvements, bay marking, signage, safe access for pedestrians and ongoing maintenance. The charges will apply seven days a week between 8am and 8pm.

Art Roundhay Park has now opened its final show, featuring work from co-owner David, alongside artists Samantha Ward, Ryoko Minamitani, Ailsa Read, Olivia Beau and Justin Boyd. It will run until February 28.