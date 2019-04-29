Anti-fur protesters storm Leeds store Flannels in Canada Goose protest

Animal rights activists stormed a high-end fashion shop and shouted anti-fur slogans.

Members of Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) Yorkshire targeted Flannels in Vicar Lane as the chain sells Canada Goose jackets, which are made using animal fur.

Standing in the store with a loudhailer on Saturday, they shouted slogans such as 'fur trade, death trade', 'there's no excuse for animal abuse' and 'their skin, not ours'.

Video shows staff and security looking on.

Canada Goose jackets have become something of a status symbol as celebrities including Rihanna and Daniel Craig have been pictured wearing them.

Emma, an activist in her twenties, sat in a cage outside Harvey Nichols.

A top-of-the-range parka costs £1,395.

Canada Goose has hired security guards to deal with animal welfare protesters outside its main London store, according to The Times.

Around 20 members then staged a protest outside Harvey Nichols in Briggate, calling on the luxury department store to stop selling fur products.

One activist called Emma, who is in her twenties, sat inside dressed in faux fur with a fox mask on, while others had red paint on their hands to signify blood.

Belinda White, from DxE Yorkshire, said: "People don't realise that fur is being sold in Harvey Nichols.

"We are trying to expose this industry. People might think it looks glamorous but they don't realise that it's been ripped off animal bodies."

Items available to buy on the Harvey Nicols website include a £1,600 coat made with racoon fur, £30 pom pom key rings made of fox fur, as well as Canada Goose jackets.

DxE, an international grassroots network of animal rights activists, have become increasingly well known over the past few months.

Activists stormed a Greggs in Brighton at the weekend, and before that played dying cow sounds to diners in a steak restaurant in the city.

In a statement released after the Leeds protest, DxE Yorkshire said: "It is barbaric to think that people still wear the fur that belongs on the body of another being and that it is even glamourised and seen as a luxury item. We are a nation of animal lovers and this goes against most of our core values.

"The sale of real fur Pom Poms, bag trims, coat trims etc are all imported into the UK for prices as little as £1 each. The fur may be from dogs, cats, raccoons and these animal die in the most horrific, painful ways."

A spokeswoman for Harvey Nichols said: "Harvey Nichols is committed to sustainable and responsible practice across all areas of its business, and ethical trading is an important part of this programme.

"Harvey Nichols requires any brand that uses fur to adhere to the Animal Sourcing Principles as set out by the Responsible Luxury Initiative (ReLi)."

Flannels have been contacted for comment.

In a statement on their website, Canada Goose said: "We believe all animals are entitled to humane treatment in life and death, and we are deeply committed to the ethical sourcing and responsible use of all animal materials in our products.

"We do not condone any wilful mistreatment, neglect, or acts that maliciously cause animals undue suffering.

"Our standards for the sourcing and use of fur, down and wool reflect our commitment that materials are sourced from animals that are not subject to wilful mistreatment or undue harm."