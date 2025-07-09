An American yoga apparel store is set to open in Leeds City Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alo Yoga has submitted a planning application to occupy a unit within Victoria Quarter. The brand, which sells high-end yoga clothing and accessories, currently has four stores in the UK, all located in London.

The application suggests alterations to a unit that previously housed Ted Baker and spans three floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alo Yoga is set to open in Leeds' Victoria Quarter. | National World/Getty Images

In describing the store plans, the applicant said: "The existing front staircase will have new floor finishes and nosing, along with a new balustrade and handrail. The emergency escape staircase will also receive a new vinyl floor finish, while the existing handrail will be retained and repaired as needed.

"The first floor is only accessible through the existing stairway, which will be kept in units 23-25. Although there is no lift provided, Alo Yoga has ensured an accessible unisex fitting room on the ground floor.

“The retail offerings will be duplicated on both floors, meaning that customers with mobility issues who cannot use the staircase will not be at a disadvantage. Customer service is a priority for Alo Yoga, and all staff will be trained to assist customers in finding the right products.”

Alo Yoga continued: "The store design will have a clean look, featuring white door frames and doors. To enhance safety in the event of a fire, and to assist visually impaired customers, staff will be present to guide everyone to the fire exit routes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can provide your feedback on the plans by visiting the Leeds City Council planning portal here . Comments should be submitted by Friday, August 8.