Aire Street Workshops, in the city centre, is home to more than 30 independent businesses, who are now fighting to keep their home.

The premises is owned by the council and has been in operation for 42 years. Around 150 people who work in the creative industries are based in the site.

Tenants received a letter from the council on Thursday (April 18), which confirmed the sale of the building. It said all businesses currently operating from Aire Street Workshops must vacate the property by January 31, 2025.

Leeds City Council has listed Aire Street Workshops, on Aire Street, for sale. The building has more than 30 businesses. Photo: National World

The council said it intends to sell the property to help it cut its budget deficit and reach its Carbon Neutral 2030 target. In February, the authority reported a £36.3m overspend as it struggled with rising costs.

But it now expects to have reached a break-even position on its general fund in month 11 of the financial year, a spokesperson for the council confirmed this week.

Independent businesses took to social media to share their “disappointment” with the decision. The team behind Take It Easy, a film laboratory that has been based in the building since 2020, shared their thoughts on Instagram.

The post said: “It is our belief that the sale is an attack on the existence of small business within Leeds - a city which purports to be the ‘City of Culture’, the council have chosen to evict 50+ small independent businesses; businesses who help shape the culture of Leeds in 2024.”

Zac Rossiter, a freelance artist and illustrator, moved into his new studio in Aire Street Workshops only two months ago.

The 25-year-old said his experience in the building has been nothing short of amazing. With 24-hour access, close proximity to the train station and affordable rent for creatives, Zac said he is “gutted” that the future of the building is at risk.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Zac said: “We have built our businesses up to this point where it's not tenable to do it from home and we need studio space.

“I've worked in studio spaces where there's accountants and IT people around and it is not the same. It is really nice working around people that can help you with things. It's like naturally collaborative, it makes sense for us all to be in one space.”

A petition, launched by Rose Dufton who is also based in Aire Street Workshops, is calling on the council to halt the sale. It has amassed significant support with 3,443 signatures in less than a week.

Zac Rossiter, a freelance artist and illustrator, hopes the council will stop the sale of Aire Street Workshops. Photo: National World

Zac said: “I would really like the council to have the courage to reverse this decision.

“I've been working to promote Leeds as this beautiful and positive place to live for three years now. I know that multiple councillors have bought artwork from me in the past.

“I think for those same people who celebrate us and commission us and buy work from us to simultaneously be trying to sell our building for the sake of budgeting is really unfortunate. I think it doesn't show insight into what we actually bring to the city and the economy as a whole as well.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post has contacted Leeds City Council for a statement, but the authority has not yet responded.

Defending its decision in an Instagram story, a spokesperson for the council said: "Given the council's budget position over the coming years, it is necessary for all areas of our work to be reviewed.