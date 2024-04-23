Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The currently vacant detached 19th century building on Marsh Street, Rothwell was previously used as the urban council offices and court chambers, but could soon host nine brand-new flats instead.

In an application for prior approval for the change of use from offices into residential apartments, applicant Sandiway Development Limited outlines the plans to build three one-bedroom, four two-bedroom and two three-bedroom homes in the almost 8,000 sq ft property.

The former council officers on Marsh Street in Rothwell could be transformed into nine flats if plans are approved. Picture by Google

Along with the nine flats, the proposal also includes the installation of five EV parking spaces as well as indoor and outdoor cycle parking.

In a supporting cover letter, consultants Zerum writes on behalf of the applicant: “The site is located in Rothwell Conservation Area. However, the existing property is not Listed nor directly adjacent to any Listed Buildings.

“Notwithstanding that, the existing office building at the site is considered a principal landmark in Rothwell.

“Given its location in Rothwell town centre, it is considered that the site occupies a highly sustainable location that is accessible by a range of modes of transport including private car, public transport, walking and cycling.”

The sale was met with criticism from Rothwell Councillor Steward Golton, who said the council had “serious questions to answer” around how they reached the decision to sell it off.

He said: “This is a valued historic local asset that the community have been trying to get handed over ever since Leeds City Council mothballed the building seven years ago.

“The community deserved to be consulted and warned the council was planning to sell our heritage off.

“Instead, we effectively got a ‘no fault eviction’ notice to clear the building of any historic items of local interest within days before the building was handed over to the auction house.”