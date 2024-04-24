Leeds Indie Market's Spring Pop-Up at Kirkstall Brewery to feature beers, indie businesses and street food
Leeds Indie Market’s Spring Pop-Up event will be held at Kirkstall Brewery and Tap Room on Kirkstall Road this Saturday (April 27) between midday and 4pm.
Over 30 vendors selling art, clothing, jewellery, gifts, food and more will be at the event and there will also be live music and street food.
A spokesperson said: “This gathering aims to not only provide fun and enjoyment for people of all ages but also to highlight and support local businesses and artists within our community.
“This family-friendly and dog-friendly event is the perfect way to spend a spring afternoon, complete with live music to keep the vibes high. There is a little something available for every taste and style.”
Attendees are also encouraged to bring food packages to be donated to Leeds North and West Food Bank.
