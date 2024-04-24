Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Indie Market’s Spring Pop-Up event will be held at Kirkstall Brewery and Tap Room on Kirkstall Road this Saturday (April 27) between midday and 4pm.

Over 30 vendors selling art, clothing, jewellery, gifts, food and more will be at the event and there will also be live music and street food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: “This gathering aims to not only provide fun and enjoyment for people of all ages but also to highlight and support local businesses and artists within our community.

Leeds Indie Market is to be held at Kirkstall Brewery this Saturday (April 27).

“This family-friendly and dog-friendly event is the perfect way to spend a spring afternoon, complete with live music to keep the vibes high. There is a little something available for every taste and style.”