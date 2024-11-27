A Crowdfunder has been launched to save nearly 50 businesses in Leeds.

Businesses in Aire Street Workshops, in the city centre, have been fighting to keep their home after Leeds City Council put their building up for sale earlier this year.

Tenants received a letter from the council on Thursday (April 18), which confirmed the sale of the building. It said all businesses currently operating from Aire Street Workshops must vacate the property by January 31, 2025.

The premises, which is owned by the council, has been in operation for 42 years and 150 people who work in the creative industries are based in the site.

The council said it intends to sell the property to help it cut its budget deficit and reach its Carbon Neutral 2030 target.

Following conversations with the council, tenants of Aire Street Workshops are determined to keep their home - and are looking to the public for their support.

The Crowdfunder, which has a target of £50,000, was launched by Andrew Wood on behalf of Aire Street Workshops and said the council has given tenants “a few months” to arrange money to buy the building. This would allow the building to be kept in its current usage.

It continued: “We therefore carried out an independent valuation of the building and have managed to raise the funds to meet that valuation.

“We're not there yet though, the council have told us that they have to make sure they are getting the best value for the people of Leeds and therefore have put the building on the market to see if it attracts an offer significantly above ours.”

A number of rewards are available through the Crowdfunder, which has received £806 of its target so far. These include a film developed by Take It Easy for £15 and a two-hour introduction to watercolour by artist Rose Dufton.

Aire Street Workshops is also set to undergo a few changes if it is successfully bought by its tenants.

Majority of the space will be offered at “subsidised rent” for new startup creative businesses followed by the launch of the Aire Street Talent Agency, aimed to boost access to talents in the premises.

The Crowdfunder said: “It's a very exciting time and we really hope that with your help we'll be able to make these plans become a reality!”

Find out more about Aire Street Workshops via the official social media channels and support the Crowdfunder here.