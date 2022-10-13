Aire Park promises to deliver a beautiful district for workers, residents and the general public, breathing new life into the area and contributing to the regeneration of the area.

The first phase of the development will deliver over 190,000 sq ft of Category A office space, six ground floor retail units, and almost 12,000 sq ft of outdoor events space which will be capable of hosting sporting, music and cultural events.

Once fully complete, Aire Park will be centred by the largest green space in the city centre stretching for eight acres, populated with 500 trees and one of the city’s biggest outdoor children’s play areas.

Developers have revealed a new district in the heart of Leeds’ South Bank is set to begin opening to the public in 2023.

It’s anticipated that a part of this green space will also open in 2023. The mixed-use development will also include over 1,400 modern homes - the dates for completion of these are to be confirmed.

Simon Schofield, Vastint UK Construction Lead North, said: "The people of Leeds have been waiting patiently and with excitement for Aire Park to arrive, and we’re equally as excited to start opening the first phase to the public next year.

"Our hope is for the development to breathe new life into the area and build on the regeneration of the South Bank of Leeds. Aire Park will connect Leeds and its communities, offering a significant and inclusive green space for the people of Leeds and visitors to enjoy, and creating a thriving district for new homes and businesses.”

Ahead of opening public access to Aire Park next year, developer Vastint UK is once again sponsoring the South Bank for Light Night Leeds, the UK’s biggest annual arts and light festival.

Aire Park will host Affinity by Amigo & Amigo located outside The Tetley - a historic building in the city’s South Bank. Affinity is a large-scale light installation crafted to resemble neurons in the brain. Visitors are encouraged to touch the globes which change colour and travel along the light pathways, interacting with the other globes in a display evoking the ideas of memory and emotion.