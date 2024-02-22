Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aagrah reopened on February 15 following six weeks of extensive refitting at its flagship restaurant in Pudsey.

The refurbishment includes includes a brand new mocktail bar on-site, which will be serving a wider range of drinks from February 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aagrah will also be offering a revamped and expanded buffet with more Indo-Chinese, Indian street food, and what the restaurant likes to call 'soul food' amongst them, alongside the Punjabi and Kashmiri classics that have and will continue to be the "backbone" of its offering.

Aagrah Midpoint Pudsey has undergone six weeks of refurbishment and has now reopened with a mocktail bar and a revamped menu. Photo: James Hardisty

Yousef Mahmood, of Aagrah Midpoint, said: "The Aagrah Group has proudly been a part of an increasingly vibrant, dynamic, and attractive hospitality scene across the region for 47 years. "It's rare that firms in this sector endure for so long, but we have and continue to be driven by two things- a deep respect for family, and the belief that great food tastes even better when shared with great people.

"Our objective is simple - we want to deliver the best in-class dining experience in the region. Our refit at Midpoint is a big part of that, and we aren't quite done yet."

The refit also represent a generational shift within the family and the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yousef and colleagues Noorie, who is in charge of the look and feel of the new Midpoint, and Hasan, who heads up operations and delivering the experience on the ground, are now building on the foundations laid by their parents and the refurbishment marks the new leadership.