It’s been a difficult time for businesses.
Mr Whippy also announced its departure from Roundhay after 25 years. Owner Ian Smith had been working in the business his whole life and the decision came as the business was looking at downsizing and “taking things a little easier”.
1. 21 businesses we have loved and lost in 2023
Here are 21 treasured businesses we have loved and lost in 2023. Photo: National World
2. Sheaf St
Sheaf St, a multi-functional events space in the Southbank of Leeds, announced its closure with immediate effect in October this year. The family-owned business was established six years ago with an aim to host to “amazing events and create a special place where people felt at home.” Photo: James Hardisty
3. Mr Foley's
The Black Sheep Brewing Company Limited announced in July the immediate closure of three of its pubs, including Mr Foley’s, in Leeds city centre. Photo: James Hardisty
4. The Sportsman Inn
Managers of the Sportsman Inn David Holmes and Melanie Robinson were given notice to inform them that their tenancy will not be renewed this year. The Morley pub is now permanently closed. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Banyan
Popular bar chain Banyan closed its Horsforth site in New Road Side in April this year. Kirkstall Brewery unveiled plans for a new bar and restaurant with craft beer and Indian tapas food from Adel restaurant Dastaan at the former Banyan location shortly after. The new pub, called The Three Swords, is now open. Photo: Google
6. The Leeds Rifleman
The Leeds Rifleman pub closed in March following the departure of the most recent landlord. A petition followed outlining a desire to see the building continue to be used as a pub. Star Pubs & Bars lease The Leeds Rifleman from Leeds City Council and have said they are “considering options”. Photo: Google Street View