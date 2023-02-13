There has been Mr Whippy vans operating in Roundhay Park for over 25 years, but downsizing of the business means this will no longer be the case. Announcing the news on social media, the team at Mr Whippy Leeds said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce after 25 years we will be leaving all our sites at Roundhay Park at end of March due to downsizing our business and starting to take things a little easier.

“You will still see us out and about attending events, weddings etc as this side of the business will continue as normal. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Leeds City Council, friends of Roundhay Park and everyone from the bottom of our hearts for your loyal custom and friendship over the past 25 years.”

Here is what a selection of Yorkshire Evening Post readers had to say about the news that Mr Whippy will no longer be serving up treats in Roundhay Park:

Image: Tony Johnson

David Tate said: “So sad to hear, but all the very best to you, Roundhay Park will never be the same.”

Richard McHugh said: “So sad to hear this. Like myself, many will have grown up knowing your vans and friendly service on visit to Roundhay. All the best for the future and enjoy a slower pace of life.”

Steph Butler said: “Our dogs will miss your ice creams, it’s their highlight at Roundhay.”

Chantelle Alice said: “This is sad news but totally understand why. We will be chasing you around events! We will come and see you before you leave Roundhay.”

Nick Gunby said: “Good luck to all, spent years growing up at the park and buying plenty of lollies from your van!”