Nam Song Leeds: Customers left mystified as popular Vietnamese restaurant closes its doors suddenly

Customers have been left scratching their heads as a popular Vietnamese restaurant has closed its doors suddenly.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands that Nam Song on New Briggate has been closed “for over a week”, with a note on the door spotted saying “Closed today for maintenance, sorry!”.

Nam Song opened its doors on the corner of New Briggate and Merrion Street in Leeds in the summer of 2021, and has been attracting hungry guests ever since with its charming interior featuring Vietnamese lanterns, but does now appear to have remained closed for several days.

A customer who had a booking at the restaurant was met with closed doors and a sign. Picture by National WorldA customer who had a booking at the restaurant was met with closed doors and a sign. Picture by National World
A customer told the YEP on Tuesday (August 15): “We had a booking but the sign on the door says closed for maintenance today.

“But someone on the street said it’s been like that for over a week and no one’s seen any builders inside.”

The restaurant, which also runs a second venue in Sheffield, has not offered any news on its social media accounts or on its website as to what maintenance is being carried out or when it will reopen.

Nam Song has been contacted for a statement.

