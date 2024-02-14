2 . Original Fisheries

Original Fisheries, located in Bramley, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 114 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Original Fisheries said: "We were here for the first time, and we ordered fish and chips. The lady was very friendly and the chef cooked everything, so it was very fresh. Portion size was good, and well wrapped to get it warm home. For sure we'll be back here for our fish and chips." Photo: Google