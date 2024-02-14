Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best places for fish and chips beyond Leeds city centre according to TripAdvisor reviews

There are many outstanding chippies beyond Leeds city centre.

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

And we have rounded up 13 of the best according to customer reviews left on TripAdvisor.

Many have stunning five-star reviews including Myrtle Tavern in Meanwood and Original Fisheries in Bramley.

Here are 11 more shops outside the city centre that serve the best fish and chips.

1. Skyliner

Skyliner, located in Whitkirk, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 1,011 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Skyliner said: "Fantastic fish & chips cooked by Callum, we also received top service by our waitress Sam, thank you both - we’ll be back soon!"

2. Original Fisheries

Original Fisheries, located in Bramley, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 114 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Original Fisheries said: "We were here for the first time, and we ordered fish and chips. The lady was very friendly and the chef cooked everything, so it was very fresh. Portion size was good, and well wrapped to get it warm home. For sure we'll be back here for our fish and chips." Photo: Google

3. Myrtle Tavern

The Myrtle Tavern, located in Meanwood, has a 5.0 star rating from 1,233 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Myrtle Tavern said: "Lovely Friday lunch stop. Fish chips and peas followed by a nice apple crumble and custard. Yum yum. Thanks for the service from Heather." Photo: James Hardisty

4. The Stables Bar & Restaurant

The Stables Bar & Restaurant, located in Wetherby, has a rating of 5.0 stars from 195 TripAdvisor reviews. The venue is temporarily closed for refurbishment. A customer at The Stables said: "Excellent food. Everything freshly cooked. Great place and great staff. Linda was extremely friendly and helpful. Would recommend and we intend to go back. Thank you." Photo: Elisabeth Pugh/Google

5. Murgatroyds

Murgatroyds, located in Yeadon, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 2,265 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Murgatroyds said: "Just the best fish & chips there is. Never fails. Absolutely worth every penny. Tasty & cooked to perfection." Photo: Yorkshire Evening Post

6. West End House

West End House, located in Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 533 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at West End House said: "I came to try the new fish friday menu and it was absolutely gorgeous. I was really satisfied with the food and the presentation. Overall it was fantastic. Definitely will be coming back!!"

