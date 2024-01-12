The owner of a fish and chip shop in a Leeds market town is urging people to support the city's independent chippies.

Andrew Markowski took over the long-standing chippy Gay Lane Fisheries in Otley in 2019 with his partner Anna Wodecka.

The business, which was recently nominated for an Otley Business Award taking place this year, has been doing well and the couple have enjoyed being a part of Otley’s chippy offering.

Andrew Markowski and Anna Wodecka at Gay Lane Fisheries in Otley.

But Andrew, who moved to England in 2008, said competition in the market town is rife as five chippies share the same clientele.

He is now urging local residents to use their fish and chip shops and explore the wide variety of options they provide.

The 44-year-old said: "I try posting on Facebook nearly every day. So we have plenty of customers who know us, but nobody eats fish and chips every day. We need more people from outside of town."

Andrew added that the footfall that fish and chips in the city centre benefit from simply does not compare in a market town like Otley.

He said: “Otley is a nice small town with lots of good people.

"We had some Victorian fairs and Christmas markets but now, in January, it is very quiet."

Perhaps contributing to the quietness is the ongoing cost of living crisis, which is also taking its toll on this local chippy.

He said: "I think now it's very, very difficult because when we started in 2019, there were different prices for everything like fish, potatoes, drinks, the costs of the gas and electric, of course.

"We have observed, before people who came in with kids, they took like two fish and chips and two kids meals. Now, some people have stopped coming, and some just take something for kids or just chips because it's too expensive."

Despite these challenges, the couple, who have strong backgrounds in the food industry, love running the chippy.

Andrew Markowski frying fish at Gay Lane Fisheries in Otley.

He said: "We enjoy it. We always try to talk with people - we have plenty of people I can call the friends who come in sometimes just to talk with us."

The chippy has an expansive menu offering the usual fish and chips, sausages, peas, gravy and curry sauce but also chicken nuggets, beef burgers, mozzarella sticks and more.

Andrew said he believes it is the only fish and chip shop in Otley that serves haggis and black pudding.