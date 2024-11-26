13 beautiful first look pictures inside Northhome Leeds' new furniture store set to open in Victoria Quarter

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 16:30 BST

This brand new four-storey store featuring Nordic-inspired furniture will open tomorrow (November 27) - and we were given an exclusive sneak peak inside.

Northhome, which was previously based at Victoria Leeds, will soon be ready to open the doors of its much larger venue in the nearby Victoria Quarter.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics, kitchenware, lighting and skin care, customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware.

It features brands and designers like Fischersund, Lee Simmonds Ceramics, Hkliving, Seletti and HAY.

Here are 13 first look pictures inside the hotly anticipated new opening -

The Nordic-inspired retailer will open its new designer four-storey concept store tomorrow.

1. Northhome

The Nordic-inspired retailer will open its new designer four-storey concept store tomorrow. | National World

Photo Sales
The store is bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics and kitchenware.

2. Northhome

The store is bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics and kitchenware. | National World

Photo Sales
Customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware.

3. Northhome

Customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware. | National World

Photo Sales
North Home founder Kamil Wangin said: “We have poured all our love and passion for Nordic homewares and fine furnishings into this new store, so we are hugely excited to announce our opening date."

4. Northhome

North Home founder Kamil Wangin said: “We have poured all our love and passion for Nordic homewares and fine furnishings into this new store, so we are hugely excited to announce our opening date." | National World

Photo Sales
He added: “We can’t wait to welcome all existing and new customers for the big reveal, we hope they love it as much as we do.”

5. Northhome

He added: “We can’t wait to welcome all existing and new customers for the big reveal, we hope they love it as much as we do.” | National World

Photo Sales
The design of the new store, which will incorporate lots of heritage features along with contemporary styling, has been carried out by Yorkshire-based commercial interiors specialist Design Tonic.

6. Northhome

The design of the new store, which will incorporate lots of heritage features along with contemporary styling, has been carried out by Yorkshire-based commercial interiors specialist Design Tonic. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice