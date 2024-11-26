Bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics, kitchenware, lighting and skin care, customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware.
It features brands and designers like Fischersund, Lee Simmonds Ceramics, Hkliving, Seletti and HAY.
Here are 13 first look pictures inside the hotly anticipated new opening -
The Nordic-inspired retailer will open its new designer four-storey concept store tomorrow.
The store is bursting with designer collections in furniture, ceramics and kitchenware.
Customers will be able to browse a huge range of beautiful Scandinavian-style homeware.
North Home founder Kamil Wangin said: "We have poured all our love and passion for Nordic homewares and fine furnishings into this new store, so we are hugely excited to announce our opening date."
He added: "We can't wait to welcome all existing and new customers for the big reveal, we hope they love it as much as we do."
The design of the new store, which will incorporate lots of heritage features along with contemporary styling, has been carried out by Yorkshire-based commercial interiors specialist Design Tonic.
