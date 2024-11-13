11 first look pictures inside the gorgeous Gareth Vance Salon in Leeds city centre

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:34 GMT

Take a look inside Leeds’ newest hairdressing salon.

Gareth Vance Salon, named after its owner, opened in the corner of Ludgate Hill, Leeds city centre, yesterday (November 11).

The former stylists of beloved salon Sassoon, which used to be based in Albion Street, have reunited for this exciting new opening.

Customers can expect everything from ‘zest’ filtered water to a hot desking area, on top of quality service.

Here are 11 stunning pictures inside the new salon and everything you need to know.

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter to get all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Gareth Vance Salon (GVS) has opened its doors in the corner of Ludgate Hill and Harewood Street, between Kirkgate Market and Victoria Gate.

1. Gareth Vance Salon

Gareth Vance Salon (GVS) has opened its doors in the corner of Ludgate Hill and Harewood Street, between Kirkgate Market and Victoria Gate. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Created by the former UK Creative Director of Vidal Sassoon Gareth Vance (pictured), the new salon is the combined efforts of himself, Ashton Smith Associates and five former Sassoon stylists who form the GVS team.

2. Gareth Vance Salon

Created by the former UK Creative Director of Vidal Sassoon Gareth Vance (pictured), the new salon is the combined efforts of himself, Ashton Smith Associates and five former Sassoon stylists who form the GVS team. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The new salon has three floors. Gareth said: “When I first saw our new space, I saw its potential and fell completely in love with it."

3. Gareth Vance Salon

The new salon has three floors. Gareth said: “When I first saw our new space, I saw its potential and fell completely in love with it." | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Gareth Vance Salon is more than just a place for hair. A fully fitted kitchen, dining table, dedicated WiFi and charging points are in place for staff. These additions are designed to encourage the team to prepare their own food, cut down on waste and expense and to use precious down time mindfully.

4. Gareth Vance Salon

Gareth Vance Salon is more than just a place for hair. A fully fitted kitchen, dining table, dedicated WiFi and charging points are in place for staff. These additions are designed to encourage the team to prepare their own food, cut down on waste and expense and to use precious down time mindfully. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Gareth, who continues to represent Sassoon and is the first Sassoon Senior Ambassador in the company’s 70 years history, said he has had the opportunity to explore his lifelong passion for creativity and design with his new venture.

5. Gareth Vance Salon

Gareth, who continues to represent Sassoon and is the first Sassoon Senior Ambassador in the company’s 70 years history, said he has had the opportunity to explore his lifelong passion for creativity and design with his new venture. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Gareth said: "We’re excited about all the new people we will be welcoming into the space, getting to know their hair, their style while they relax and maybe even feel inspired by the new surroundings.”

6. Gareth Vance Salon

Gareth said: "We’re excited about all the new people we will be welcoming into the space, getting to know their hair, their style while they relax and maybe even feel inspired by the new surroundings.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice