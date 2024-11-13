The former stylists of beloved salon Sassoon, which used to be based in Albion Street, have reunited for this exciting new opening.
Customers can expect everything from ‘zest’ filtered water to a hot desking area, on top of quality service.
Here are 11 stunning pictures inside the new salon and everything you need to know.
1. Gareth Vance Salon
Gareth Vance Salon (GVS) has opened its doors in the corner of Ludgate Hill and Harewood Street, between Kirkgate Market and Victoria Gate. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Gareth Vance Salon
Created by the former UK Creative Director of Vidal Sassoon Gareth Vance (pictured), the new salon is the combined efforts of himself, Ashton Smith Associates and five former Sassoon stylists who form the GVS team. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Gareth Vance Salon
The new salon has three floors. Gareth said: “When I first saw our new space, I saw its potential and fell completely in love with it." | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Gareth Vance Salon
Gareth Vance Salon is more than just a place for hair. A fully fitted kitchen, dining table, dedicated WiFi and charging points are in place for staff. These additions are designed to encourage the team to prepare their own food, cut down on waste and expense and to use precious down time mindfully. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Gareth Vance Salon
Gareth, who continues to represent Sassoon and is the first Sassoon Senior Ambassador in the company’s 70 years history, said he has had the opportunity to explore his lifelong passion for creativity and design with his new venture. | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Gareth Vance Salon
Gareth said: "We’re excited about all the new people we will be welcoming into the space, getting to know their hair, their style while they relax and maybe even feel inspired by the new surroundings.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
