Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading sports fashion retailer is set to reopen its Leeds shopping centre store tomorrow (November 21) following major expansion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new JD store at the White Rose Shopping Centre now boasts an impressive 15,537 sq. ft of retail space – more than double the size of its previous unit.

The expansion also sees the store's frontage triple to 54m, enhancing and improving its immersive shopping experience. The new opening also comes with 50 new jobs, with several full time and part time positions still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JD is reopening in the White Rose Shopping Centre with an upsized store. | JD

Open just in time for Christmas, JD’s new store will stock the latest seasonal products from the biggest brands including Nike, Adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, New Balance, plus a new range of brands such as Columbia, Unlike Humans and Levi’s.

Director and head of group acquisitions at JD James Air said: “Having operated at White Rose Shopping Centre for nearly 20 years, we’re extremely proud to be increasing our presence there ahead of the upcoming, busy Christmas period.

“With double the retail space and triple the store frontage, this new unit promises to deliver a wider range of essential styles and exclusive drops for our loyal fans and new consumers in Leeds. Many thanks to everyone involved from our landlord partners at Landsec in delivering such a great store, another fantastic addition to the portfolio.”

Steven Foster, centre director at White Rose, said: “It’s exciting to see the opening of the new, bigger, and better JD at White Rose, just in time for Black Friday and Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a great show of our brands’ confidence in the centre that having been with us for so many years, JD has chosen White Rose for its impressive new space, and speaks to our commitment in offering a great experience for our guests too. We know they’ll enjoy shopping JD’s great brands and its forward-thinking in-store features.”

To celebrate the launch, JD will be hosting a number of in-store and in-shopping centre experiences to engage consumers across the stores opening weekend and the upcoming Christmas period.

In the new and improved store, DJ’s will grace the decks to deliver the perfect shopping soundtrack as fans explore the revamped offering, whilst street dancers JD BBoys featuring Curtis Butler, Kelvin Clark and Youness El Mouaffaq will treat consumers to a live performance on Saturday November 23.

In the shopping centre, JD will also host an interactive pop-up throughout the opening weekend offering consumers the opportunity to win on-the-spot prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Friday December 6 to Sunday December 8, Crep Protect, will be in-store with their Cleaning Throne to assist consumers in need of some sneaker aftercare, whilst shoppers can also enjoy the chance to win a pair of trainers via the brands ‘COP OR FLOP’ game.

The opening follows the unveiling of JD’s highly anticipated 2024 Christmas campaign ‘Family’, a vibrant and energetic celebration of the different forms of family.

The film at the centre of the campaign, ‘JD: Family Portrait’, heroes five British talents, each bringing their own authentic, real life family connections to the forefront.

Central Cee is joined by three lifelong friends that have been there for him since day one, while Maya Jama and her two younger brothers Che and Omar are battling it out for the front seat of their mum Sadie’s car. Paddy the Baddy’s Christmas is a little different, as he, his wife Laura and their twin daughters, Margot and Betsy enjoy a family feast at his favourite Chinese restaurant in Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Trent Alexander-Arnold shares the screen with his niece Aura and his brother Marcell, Beta Squad - a collective that features best mates Chunkz, Niko Omilana, AJ Shabeel, Sharky and KingKennyTV, show a completely different take on what family can mean, with jokes headlocks, laughs and kick-abouts, joined by Chunkz’ nephew.

But the real stars of the ‘Family’ campaign are the everyday moments that keep us going and push us forward. From start to finish, the feelings of togetherness and connection are clear, every smile, look and embrace – each moment underpinned by a new bespoke edit of Jamie XX’s hit song “Wanna” - a powerful melody that enhances every emotion shared.

JD’s ‘Family’ campaign can be seen in the new White Rose store when it opens. The shop’s current opening hours are Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm, Saturday, 9am-8pm and Sunday, 11am-5pm.