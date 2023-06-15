Leeds news you can trust since 1890
The Olive Branch Roundhay: First look around stylish new £600,000 tapas bar showcasing range of world cuisines

The Olive Branch in Roundhay has opened a stylish new tapas bar next-door to the popular Turkish restaurant, featuring generous platters from around the world.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:59 BST

It comes after a six-month refurbishment to the tune of more than £600,000 for the venue, which sits next door to the company’s other restaurant.

The interior has been designed in classic Olive Branch style, with modern fixtures and fittings under tasteful ambient lighting. There are stone walls, four large TV screens and an impressively stocked bar. It also features a wooden theme throughout, with sparkling new bathrooms, a fresh kitchen, and luxurious furniture in the dining room.

On the menu at the Roundhay venue are five different food platters showcasing American, Turkish, Japanese, Spanish and Italian cuisine. They feature classic foods from each of the countries served in tapas fashion, with around five dishes from the menu on each platter.

Manager Arian Zade said: “The renovation was a big job and it took about six months to complete. We’ve spent a fortune designing it, but it’s very exciting that it is now ready.”

The new tapas bar, in Street Lane, Roundhay, features a menu full of cuisine from around the world.

1. The Olive Branch

The new tapas bar, in Street Lane, Roundhay, features a menu full of cuisine from around the world. Photo: James Hardisty

It has undergone a £600,000 renovation.

2. The Olive Branch

It has undergone a £600,000 renovation. Photo: James Hardisty

The interior has been designed in classic Olive Branch style with modern fixtures and fittings.

3. The Olive Branch

The interior has been designed in classic Olive Branch style with modern fixtures and fittings. Photo: James Hardisty

On the menu are five different food platters showcasing American, Turkish, Japanese, Spanish and Italian cuisine.

4. The Olive Branch

On the menu are five different food platters showcasing American, Turkish, Japanese, Spanish and Italian cuisine. Photo: James Hardisty

