A J D Wetherspoons pub has has begun the application process to grant permanent access for those taking part in the infamous Otley Run to drink in the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Golden Beam has applied to Leeds City Council to permanently vary their alcohol license to allow in Otley Runners after a temporary license saw them allowed in over five Saturdays in September and October.

The pub opened in 2021 but the conditions of its license prevented it from permitting entry to those taking part in the pub crawl, which sees huge crowds in fancy dress drinking in a range of pubs stretching from Far Headingley into the city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Beam on Headingley Lane has applied to allow those taking part in the Otley Run permanent entry into the pub. | National World

Concerns were raised about the size of the Otley Run and associated issues, and a licensing sub-committee of the council granted them their license only with the condition that they not allow Otley runners in.

Recently The Golden Beam acquired a ‘Temporary Event Notice’ to temporarily alter their license to allow Otley Runners in, over five Saturdays in September and October this year.

A Wetherspoons spokesperson said: “The pub implemented various measures to control queuing and maintain good behaviour.”

A joint statement from two of the area’s ward councillors, Jonathan Pryor and Abdul Hanan, said that it was an informal trial and that many of those who have been against letting Otley Runners in are the regular frequenters of the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Golden Beam says that it hopes allowing Otley Runners in will 'improve, rather than detract from, anti-social behaviour in the area' | National World

The statement reads: “For full transparency, when Wetherspoons held their five Saturday events allowing in Otley Runners (sic), we received a small number of complaints from local residents, fewer than you can count on one hand. And we received no contact from people in support.”

Wetherspoons’ new application is for the full removal of the conditions, which would mean that Otley Runners would be allowed in permanently and not just on Saturdays.

A spokesperson said: “The Golden Beam has extensive seating and lavatory facilities within the pub, CCTV throughout, no music, food availability until 10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11pm Friday and Saturday and highly trained staff.

“It is hoped that allowing well-behaved Otley Run participants to use the Golden Beam facilities will improve, rather than detract from, anti-social behaviour in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The measures used to encourage good behaviour have been included in the variation application and will form conditions on the licence if it is granted.

“We will work with neighbours and other local stakeholders during the application’s consultation period to answer any questions they may have.”

Those wanting to share their views on the application are asked to email [email protected] - quoting the reference PREM/04457/005.

The last date for representations is on Friday, November 21.