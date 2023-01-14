A six bedroom detached house in Linton is on the market for £2,650,000.
The stylish home extends to approximately 6300 sqft and enjoys an elevated setting within the centre of Linton village. The property is also fitted with the latest technology, ensuring that the home is well equipped for modern living.
1. Fiited with the latest technology
Offered to the market is this substantial home extending to approximately 6000 sqft, with an impressive array of individual features coupled with the latest technology.
2. Fireplace in living room
The hallway leads into an impressive lounge where the imposing stone fireplace provides a focal point to the room.
3. Open plan dining kitchen
The open plan living dining kitchen features a wealth of fitted appliances, whilst providing an open aspect across the private rear grounds.
4. Balcony in master bedroom
The master suite boasts an open aspect across the rear grounds and is further enhanced by the inclusion of an impressive en-suite bathroom, dressing room and patio doors that lead to a south facing balcony.
