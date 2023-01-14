News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: This six bedroom home in Linton has a fantastic guest annex and a cinema room

A six bedroom detached house in Linton is on the market for £2,650,000.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

The stylish home extends to approximately 6300 sqft and enjoys an elevated setting within the centre of Linton village. The property is also fitted with the latest technology, ensuring that the home is well equipped for modern living.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more on Furnell Residential.

1. Fiited with the latest technology

Offered to the market is this substantial home extending to approximately 6000 sqft, with an impressive array of individual features coupled with the latest technology.

Photo: Furnell Residential

2. Fireplace in living room

The hallway leads into an impressive lounge where the imposing stone fireplace provides a focal point to the room.

Photo: Furnell Residential

3. Open plan dining kitchen

The open plan living dining kitchen features a wealth of fitted appliances, whilst providing an open aspect across the private rear grounds.

Photo: Furnell Residential

4. Balcony in master bedroom

The master suite boasts an open aspect across the rear grounds and is further enhanced by the inclusion of an impressive en-suite bathroom, dressing room and patio doors that lead to a south facing balcony.

Photo: Furnell Residential

Leeds