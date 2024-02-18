The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 110,731 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 113,517 in 2022. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Wetherby West Wetherby West recorded 190 crimes in 2023 Photo: Mike Cowling Photo Sales

2 . East Garforth East Garforth recorded 202 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 207 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World Photo Sales

4 . Rawdon North Rawdon North recorded 254 crimes in 2023 Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

5 . Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 270 crimes in 2023 Photo Sales