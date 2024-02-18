Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

The 13 safest Leeds areas with the least crime in 2023 named by new West Yorkshire Police data

New police figures have named the safest neighbourhoods in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 18th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT

The latest West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every criminal offence recorded in Leeds from January-December 2023 that was not later cancelled.

There were 110,731 crimes recorded across the city during the 12 month period, down from 113,517 in 2022. These crimes range from shoplifting and theft to serious violent crimes and drug-related offences.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The data shows the 13 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least offences. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Wetherby West recorded 190 crimes in 2023

1. Wetherby West

Wetherby West recorded 190 crimes in 2023 Photo: Mike Cowling

Photo Sales
East Garforth recorded 202 crimes in 2023

2. East Garforth

East Garforth recorded 202 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 207 crimes in 2023

3. Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes

Scarcroft, Shadwell and Scholes recorded 207 crimes in 2023 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Rawdon North recorded 254 crimes in 2023

4. Rawdon North

Rawdon North recorded 254 crimes in 2023 Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 270 crimes in 2023

5. Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood

Bardsey, East Keswick, Collingham, Linton and Harewood recorded 270 crimes in 2023

Photo Sales
The Brownberries and West End neighbourhood in Horsforth recorded 298 crimes in 2023

6. Horsforth: Brownberries and West End

The Brownberries and West End neighbourhood in Horsforth recorded 298 crimes in 2023 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsDataWest Yorkshire Police