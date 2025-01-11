Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bar near a sheltered housing scheme is facing dozens of objections to plans to extend its opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A petition has been signed by 44 people after Number Thirty Three, on Town Street in Farsley, applied to open until 2am at weekends.

People living in nearby Marsden Court raised concerns over potential crime and disorder if a variation to the premises licence was granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council will consider the application at a licensing hearing on Tuesday, January 14.

Number Thirty Three is located on Farsley Town Street. Image: Simon Hulme

The Marsden Court residents listed concerns including: “Fighting, screaming, slamming of car doors, and of course loud music” in their petition.

A report to the licensing meeting said West Yorkshire Police also raised concerns, but withdrew their objection after reaching an agreement with the applicant.

The licence variation would allow the bar, formerly called the New Inn, to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday, and serve alcohol until 1.30am on those days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A licensing sub-committee will have the option of granting or refusing the variation, or allowing it with additional conditions.

Conditions already agreed with the police include CCTV, staff training and age checks on customers.

A police report said: “Staff shall be trained in procedures for dealing with unwell members of the public, including those who appear to be affected by alcohol or drugs.”