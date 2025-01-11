Number Thirty Three Farsley: 40 people sign petition against Leeds bar plans to open until 2am at weekends
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A petition has been signed by 44 people after Number Thirty Three, on Town Street in Farsley, applied to open until 2am at weekends.
People living in nearby Marsden Court raised concerns over potential crime and disorder if a variation to the premises licence was granted.
Leeds City Council will consider the application at a licensing hearing on Tuesday, January 14.
The Marsden Court residents listed concerns including: “Fighting, screaming, slamming of car doors, and of course loud music” in their petition.
A report to the licensing meeting said West Yorkshire Police also raised concerns, but withdrew their objection after reaching an agreement with the applicant.
The licence variation would allow the bar, formerly called the New Inn, to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday, and serve alcohol until 1.30am on those days.
A licensing sub-committee will have the option of granting or refusing the variation, or allowing it with additional conditions.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Conditions already agreed with the police include CCTV, staff training and age checks on customers.
A police report said: “Staff shall be trained in procedures for dealing with unwell members of the public, including those who appear to be affected by alcohol or drugs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.