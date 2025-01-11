Number Thirty Three Farsley: 40 people sign petition against Leeds bar plans to open until 2am at weekends

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 11th Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A bar near a sheltered housing scheme is facing dozens of objections to plans to extend its opening hours.

A petition has been signed by 44 people after Number Thirty Three, on Town Street in Farsley, applied to open until 2am at weekends.

People living in nearby Marsden Court raised concerns over potential crime and disorder if a variation to the premises licence was granted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds City Council will consider the application at a licensing hearing on Tuesday, January 14.

Number Thirty Three is located on Farsley Town Street. Image: Simon HulmeNumber Thirty Three is located on Farsley Town Street. Image: Simon Hulme
Number Thirty Three is located on Farsley Town Street. Image: Simon Hulme

The Marsden Court residents listed concerns including: “Fighting, screaming, slamming of car doors, and of course loud music” in their petition.

A report to the licensing meeting said West Yorkshire Police also raised concerns, but withdrew their objection after reaching an agreement with the applicant.

The licence variation would allow the bar, formerly called the New Inn, to open until 2am on Friday and Saturday, and serve alcohol until 1.30am on those days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A licensing sub-committee will have the option of granting or refusing the variation, or allowing it with additional conditions.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

Conditions already agreed with the police include CCTV, staff training and age checks on customers.

A police report said: “Staff shall be trained in procedures for dealing with unwell members of the public, including those who appear to be affected by alcohol or drugs.”

Related topics:LeedsLeeds City CouncilWest Yorkshire PolicePetition

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice