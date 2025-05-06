Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship title parade saw Leeds fans out in force to congratulate the team on this season's achievement.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites were crowned Championship winners last Saturday and have been partying ever since, ahead of a squad trip to Las Vegas.

Saturday night saw the players return to Leeds via private jet where they were greeted by friends and family at an invite-only event in the city centre. On Sunday, the Whites scrubbed up to appear at the club's end-of-season awards ceremony before boarding three open-top buses on Monday lunchtime to celebrate with fans who had lined the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters were permitted by Leeds City Council to support the team from Wellington Street, through City Square, around the Corn Exchange, up New Market Street and all along the Headrow.

Early council estimates placed 150,000 people in the middle of Leeds on Bank Holiday Monday, although that figure is disputed by those who were present on account of the tremendous atmosphere generated.

The YEP were situated around the city centre on the day, capturing the feeling throughout Leeds during the parade's build-up, as well as close up shots when the bus eventually made its way to the end of the route.

Award winning South Indian Restaurants proud to carry Leeds United in our hearts | Uyare & Tharavadu

After the players had returned to Elland Road, and before they made their way back into the city for yet more partying, fans descended on Millennium Square and could be seen atop lampposts and monuments, some shirtless, others still fully clothed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds fans also commandeered a street band on Park Row as the party atmosphere continued during the late afternoon.