Against the Grain Bramley: Leeds bar granted permission to open second 'community pub' in Yeadon

A bar will expand into a second venue after an application for a new premises licence was successful.
By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 27th Mar 2024, 04:45 GMT
Against the Grain, which opened two years ago in Bramley, is set to open a new premises in Yeadon.

An application for the sale of alcohol at the venue at Regency House on Kirk Lane was granted by Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Founder Owen Wilson, pictured at Against the Grain, Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Leeds.Founder Owen Wilson, pictured at Against the Grain, Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Leeds.
Founder Owen Wilson, pictured at Against the Grain, Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Leeds.
A hearing on Tuesday was told the application had attracted one letter of objection on the grounds of public nuisance.

The hours alcohol will be sold were reduced to 11am-10pm each day.

Owen Wilson, the dedicated premises supervisor, told the hearing: “We are not a club. We’re not a city centre bar.

“We are trying to build a local community pub that people feel safe to come to.

“We want to operate a business that will stand the test of time.”

Against the Grain has an existing venue at Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Bramley.

The new licence application was granted, subject to conditions agreed with the council.

