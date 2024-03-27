Against the Grain Bramley: Leeds bar granted permission to open second 'community pub' in Yeadon
Against the Grain, which opened two years ago in Bramley, is set to open a new premises in Yeadon.
An application for the sale of alcohol at the venue at Regency House on Kirk Lane was granted by Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee.
A hearing on Tuesday was told the application had attracted one letter of objection on the grounds of public nuisance.
The hours alcohol will be sold were reduced to 11am-10pm each day.
Owen Wilson, the dedicated premises supervisor, told the hearing: “We are not a club. We’re not a city centre bar.
“We are trying to build a local community pub that people feel safe to come to.
“We want to operate a business that will stand the test of time.”
Against the Grain has an existing venue at Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Bramley.
The new licence application was granted, subject to conditions agreed with the council.
