Against the Grain, which opened two years ago in Bramley, is set to open a new premises in Yeadon.

An application for the sale of alcohol at the venue at Regency House on Kirk Lane was granted by Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee.

Founder Owen Wilson, pictured at Against the Grain, Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Leeds.

A hearing on Tuesday was told the application had attracted one letter of objection on the grounds of public nuisance.

The hours alcohol will be sold were reduced to 11am-10pm each day.

Owen Wilson, the dedicated premises supervisor, told the hearing: “We are not a club. We’re not a city centre bar.

“We are trying to build a local community pub that people feel safe to come to.

“We want to operate a business that will stand the test of time.”

Against the Grain has an existing venue at Swinnow Grange Mills, Stanningley Road, Bramley.