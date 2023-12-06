Regency House in Yeadon could be turned into a new bar in a new scheme submitted to Leeds City Council.

Regency House is a multi use building on Kirk Lane in Yeadon, with a number of different businesses, including Yorkshire College of Beauty, Casa Pizza and Peace Dance Academy.

The application, submitted by Against The Grain on November 20, 2023, proposes the change of use of offices and teaching spaces used by the beauty college into a public house.

Regency House in Yeadon could be turned into a new bar in a new scheme submitted to Leeds City Council. Picture by Google

In the access and design statement, the applicant writes: “The proposal is to operate the premises as a bar through the sale of alcoholic drinks, as well as soft and hot alcoholic drinks. The main thrust of the business is to operate as a craft beer and gin establishment, related in a thematic way to its existing sister bar, Against The Grain Bar at Swinnow Grange Mill, Bramley.

“The site has been chosen as it is on the edge of Yeadon Town Centre, and adjacent to the The Robin Hood (Public House), where it hopes to plan a complimentary theme, by way of providing hot alcoholic drinks, as an interesting novel experience, not replicated in any other bar in or around Yeadon.

“The proposal is considered to promote a leisure activity base, to complement adjacent uses and help to stimulate development by transforming change in this part of the edge of the town centre.

“Furthermore, by promoting change on this part of Kirk Lane, the proposal will serve to stimulate activity in this part of Yeadon to complement nearby retail activity and promote early evening patronage in the area, which currently tends to close‐down after 5pm.“

The statement continues: “The proposal, on the edge of the town centre, will seek to encourage evening activity and this will result in it benefitting from an increase in social space, and a greater degree of pedestrian footfall, which will serve to benefit nearby retail and leisure facilities along this part of Kirk Lane, and arguably the wider area too.

“The proposal, as a bar, encourages social interaction, and is planned to be used in the afternoons and into the evenings.”

If approved, the establishment would be located on the ground floor of the property, and early plans estimate they will be able to accommodate up to 50 guests.