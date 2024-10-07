12 of Leeds' cosiest pubs to visit this autumn and winter according to locals

Geha Pandey
By Geha Pandey

Community Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

It’s slowly getting colder.

You may miss sunny days in beer gardens and rooftop bars but now, you can look forward to a cosy night at your local boozer.

Our readers named their top spots that are perfect for drinks this autumn and winter.

How many have you visited and where will you be heading to next?

YEP reader David Beverley said The Fleece in Fartown, Pudsey, is the cosiest pub in Leeds.

1. The Fleece

The Fleece in Fartown, Pudsey

YEP reader Michelle Swift said The Fox and Grapes in Smalewell Road, Pudsey, as the cosiest pub in Leeds.

2. Fox & Grapes

The Fox and Grapes in Smalewell Road, Pudsey

YEP reader Sid Mahiuddin named The New Inn in Main Street, Barwick in Elmet, as the cosiest pub in Leeds.

3. The New Inn

The New Inn in Main Street, Barwick in Elmet

YEP reader Andrea Mingins said The Abbey Inn in Pollard Lane, Bramley, as the cosiest pub in Leeds.

4. Abbey Inn

The Abbey Inn in Pollard Lane, Bramley

YEP reader Dave Whittaker named Regent in Regent Street, Chapel Allerton, as the cosiest pub in Leeds.

5. The Regent

Regent in Regent Street, Chapel Allerton

YEP reader Phil Burnett named the New Inn in Cemetery Road, Yeadon, as the cosiest pub in Leeds.

6. The New Inn

The New Inn in Cemetery Road, Yeadon

