You may miss sunny days in beer gardens and rooftop bars but now, you can look forward to a cosy night at your local boozer.
How many have you visited and where will you be heading to next?
1. The Fleece
YEP reader David Beverley said The Fleece in Fartown, Pudsey, is the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
2. Fox & Grapes
YEP reader Michelle Swift said The Fox and Grapes in Smalewell Road, Pudsey, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Fox & Grapes Photo: Fox & Grapes
3. The New Inn
YEP reader Sid Mahiuddin named The New Inn in Main Street, Barwick in Elmet, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
4. Abbey Inn
YEP reader Andrea Mingins said The Abbey Inn in Pollard Lane, Bramley, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson
5. The Regent
YEP reader Dave Whittaker named Regent in Regent Street, Chapel Allerton, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
6. The New Inn
YEP reader Phil Burnett named the New Inn in Cemetery Road, Yeadon, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.