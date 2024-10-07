You may miss sunny days in beer gardens and rooftop bars but now, you can look forward to a cosy night at your local boozer.

Our readers named their top spots that are perfect for drinks this autumn and winter.

How many have you visited and where will you be heading to next?

1 . The Fleece YEP reader David Beverley said The Fleece in Fartown, Pudsey, is the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google

2 . Fox & Grapes YEP reader Michelle Swift said The Fox and Grapes in Smalewell Road, Pudsey, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Fox & Grapes Photo: Fox & Grapes

3 . The New Inn YEP reader Sid Mahiuddin named The New Inn in Main Street, Barwick in Elmet, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty

4 . Abbey Inn YEP reader Andrea Mingins said The Abbey Inn in Pollard Lane, Bramley, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Tony Johnson Photo: Tony Johnson

5 . The Regent YEP reader Dave Whittaker named Regent in Regent Street, Chapel Allerton, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

6 . The New Inn YEP reader Phil Burnett named the New Inn in Cemetery Road, Yeadon, as the cosiest pub in Leeds. | Google Photo: Google