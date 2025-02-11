Leeds Festival has announced the “most comprehensive overhaul” of camping in its history.

The Bramham Park festival will now be made up of five different campsites, in The Fields, The Garden, The Meadow, The Grove, and The Valley, with each aiming to suit different visitors’ needs.

The Fields will offer camping for those looking for a lively atmosphere and will include a football pitch, while The Garden will replace the festival’s quiet camp, for those looking for a more relaxed experience.

In The Grove, campers will find a warm and welcoming atmosphere with a number of daytime activities aimed at building community, while The Meadow builds on the festival’s eco camp, for those wishing to reduce their impact on the environment.

The Valley will be dedicated to those visiting the festival on their own or as a pair, with a number of activities arranged to help people make friends with other festival goers.

Leeds Festival has announced an "extensive change" to its camping arrangement for this year's event. | Lee McLean / SWNS

Speaking about the changes, Melvin Benn, managing director of the festival’s operator Festival Republic, said: “It brings me great excitement and pride to unveil not just the biggest change in the Reading and Leeds festival sites since 1989, but the most comprehensive overhaul in the camping experience at a UK festival in festival history.

“That experience at Reading and Leeds is a formative part of the weekend and something that means a lot to not just festival goers, but us as organisers too.

“With the support of some incredible partners, we’re transforming everything to high new standards not seen at a major UK festival before – with everything from the facilities to adding exciting new entertainment, all the while catering to a variety of preferences across five distinct camping spaces.

“This will fundamentally change what the Reading and Leeds weekend experience means to so many, and serves as a positive marker for what festivals can and should be offering in 2025 and beyond.”

The campsites at this year's Leeds Festival are set to receive a "comprehensive overhaul" | Tiny Rain Drop Photography

Further changes will see improvements to toilets in all campsites, which the festival claims will use 75% less water, and reduce its carbon footprint by 66%.

More showers will be introduced to each campsite, along with new stations to help visitors get ready for the weekend’s events, and improvements will be made to decor and production in all campsites.

Reading and Leeds Festival will also introduce new non-music programming such as run clubs, yoga and movie screenings to the festival this year.

It has also promised to introduce a “new level of security” in 2025 as it reinforces its zero tolerance policy to anti-social behaviour.

Held simultaneously around the August bank holiday with the Reading Festival at Little John’s Farm, Reading And Leeds Festival will this year be headlined by US pop star Chappell Roan and rapper Travis Scott, and will run from August 21 to August 24.

Visitors will be able to select their campsite when purchasing tickets with Ticketmaster.