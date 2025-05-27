A 150-year-old building in Leeds could undergo a major facelift, as the team behind a new project unveiled plans to raise £30,000.

Guiseley Theatre, on The Green, first opened on Boxing Day in 1867 and has seen many uses. It was formerly a hospital, a fire station, a library, and a cinema.

Now, it is the town’s hub for arts and culture which is run primarily on a voluntary basis, staging a number of ambitious productions each year.

And in order to take the theatre into the 21st century, the team want to transform its entrance into a welcoming, modern, and eye-catching gateway. It will be the first major change for the venue since it was built.

The plans include the installation of a permanent stone ramp and step configuration to the main entrance, a new power assisted door, and the replacement of “rotting wooden” signs and poster boards with “stylish” alternatives. They will also see new lighting at the front of the building so it is visible in the evening.

The work is expected to cost around £30,000, as the theatre hopes to raise half of that sum through crowdfunding while the rest will be sourced through specialist grants.

When it first opened, the Town Hall had been paid for by Sir Matthew William Thompson, a wealthy Guiseley resident and MP, who was the director of the Midland Railway Company. He awarded more than £2,500 to see it open, while the rest was paid for with subscriptions from people in the town.

In 1985, it was taken over by Guiseley Amateur Operatic Society and renamed Guiseley Theatre. Just over 30 years later, Guiseley Theatre Community Interest Company was formed, which now runs the building.