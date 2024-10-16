The year was 2003, a year which featured pupils at Guiseley School protesting against the war in Iraq and the opening of a new health club in the town. This gallery also brings into focus local sport, pubs and restaurants as well as a number of landmarks and street scenes from two decades ago. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: The story of the Leeds city centre character known as 'Woodbine Lizzie' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
25 graceful photos take you back to Guiseley in the early 2000s
This photo gallery turns back the clock more than two decades to showcase a year in the life of Guiseley and its residents.
