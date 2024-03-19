Men's choir to perform Broadway spectacular at Guiseley Theatre

The sixty strong choir has just released a new album and has a packed 2024 schedule ahead. Performing in venues throughout Leeds and the North of England the choir will also undertake a four-day tour of Prague in the autumn. In recent years the choir has had notable success in encouraging more men to find their voice, through a free six week singing course. Musical director Tim Knight says: “This year we have had more interest than ever before in our free course - we’re delighted that the men who have participated will perform on stage at Guiseley Theatre.”