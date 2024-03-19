Men's choir to perform Broadway spectacular at Guiseley Theatre
Featuring songs from the world of showbiz including from the musicals Les Miserables, 42nd Street, Monty Python’s Spamalot, The Wizard of Oz, South Pacific, Oklahoma!, The Sound of Music and songs made famous by Michael Bublé, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra.
The sixty strong choir has just released a new album and has a packed 2024 schedule ahead. Performing in venues throughout Leeds and the North of England the choir will also undertake a four-day tour of Prague in the autumn. In recent years the choir has had notable success in encouraging more men to find their voice, through a free six week singing course. Musical director Tim Knight says: “This year we have had more interest than ever before in our free course - we’re delighted that the men who have participated will perform on stage at Guiseley Theatre.”
Back to Broadway will be looks set to be a fun-filled evening, with free entry for accompanied children and featuring a host of musical theatre classics. Tim Knight says: “There will be something for everyone in the programme, and lots of toe tapping favourites. A fine evening in Guiseley awaits”.