The finale of Next Level Chef is around the corner, with the final three contestants competing to see who will win the $250,000 prize.

The show premiered on Fox on 2 January this year, with chef and TV star Gordon Ramsay hosting the action-packed cooking extravagansza alongside fellow cooks Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show premiered on Fox on 2 January this year, with chef and TV star Gordon Ramsay hosting the action-packed cooking extravaganza. Photo: BBC/Studio Ramsay/Mark Johnson.

After ten weeks in the pressure cooker Next Level Chef is days away from concluding - below is everything you need to know about this week's finale.

When is the Next Level Chef finale?

The finale of Next Level Chef will be broadcast on Fox in the US at 8pm on Wednesday 2 March, where Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais will challenge the final three to create dishes on all three levels in just 90 minutes.

Viewers in the UK can watch the programme at 1am on Thursday 3 March.

Who are the final three contestants?

The final three contestants are Reuel, Mariah Pyet.

Ruel is a 34-year-old chef who has plenty of experience in culinary arts.

He was the first member of Team Ramsay and has been constant in his style since week one.

Mariah is a 37-year-old private chef from Texas.

She didn’t start out as strong as Reuel, however she has improved tenfold as the show progressed.

The final contestant is Pyet, a personal and social media chef.

She has constantly reinvented herself and her food on the show and despite a few troublesome dishes along the way she is well on her way to success.

What does the winner of Next Level Chef get?

The winner will walk away with a $250,000 cash prize as well as a year of mentorship from Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.

They will also hold the title of Next Level Chef for a year.