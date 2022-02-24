Morning Live has moved to Manchester this week as has a new home as part of the BBC's ‘Across the UK’ strategy.

In addition to this, several new presenters have been permanently added to the show - including Sara Cox and Kimberly Walsh.

The presenter line-up for Morning Live (left to right) Kym Marsh, Sam Quek, Gethin Jones, Kimberley Walsh, Sara Cox and Rav Wilding. Photo: PA/Guy Levy

Below is everything you need to know about the new location and presenters on Morning Live.

Where is Morning Live now being filmed?

Morning Live moved into a new studio in Manchester on Monday, with the show broadcasting from a 10th floor studio near what used to be Granada Studios.

BBC Breakfast has been broadcast from Salford since 2012, and with this move four hours of weekday BBC One programming now comes from Manchester.

Who are the presenters on Morning Live now?

Gethin Jones has hosted Morning Live since it debuted on BBC One in 2020, joined originally by Kym Marsh.

Marsh was temporarily replaced by dancer Janette Manrara, however returned to screens last year to join Jones once more.

Now, Morning Live has added several more presenters to their permanent team.

Below are the new presenters.

Sara Cox

Sara Cox joined the team of presenters for Morning Live this year.

She is best known for hosting the BBC Radio 2's drivetime show, and has previously presented Radio 1 Breakfast, The BRIT Awards: Red Carpet, the Eurovision Song Contest, The Great Pottery Throw Down, This Morning, Between the Covers and The Sara Cox Show.

Kimberley Walsh

Popstar Kimberley Walsh has also joined Morning Live as a host this year.

Walsh is best known for being a member of girl band Girls Aloud, as well as an actress in Horrid Henry: The Movie, All Stars, The Lodge and Ackley Bridge.

Sam Quek

Olympian Sam Quek began hosting Morning Live this year alongside Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh.

Quek has represented both England and Great Britain for hockey, and won gold at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

She has hosted sports coverage of American football, rugby union, field hockey and football for BBC, Channel 5, BT Sport and Channel 4, and is also a team captain on Question of Sport.

Rav Wilding

Rav Wilding is a former police officer who joined the other presenters on Morning Live this year.

Wilding is a former Metropolitan Police officer who hosted Crimewatch from 2004 until 2011.

He has also presented Helicopter Heroes, Crimewatch Roadshow, Hero Squad and Frontline Fightback.

Where can I watch Morning Live?

Morning Live airs Monday to Friday at 9.15am on BBC One.

You can catch up on the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer.