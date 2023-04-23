The show stars Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar, who plays the battle-hardened Dr Lucinda Edwards. Viewers will meet Dr Edwards on a nightmare shift that ends with the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.

Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr Leo Harris (James Purefoy), Edith’s grieving father (Brian Bovell), demands an inquiry into Dr Edwards’ actions on the fateful night. The cast also includes Hannah Walters in the role of Matron Beth Relph, Another Me actress Priyanka Patel as Dr Rayma Morgan, and Poldark’s Tristan Sturrock.

The first episode of the new drama, produced by Line of Duty producer World Productions, airs on ITV1 at 9pm. Image: ITV

Writer and executive producer Grace Ofori-Attah said: “Having been a doctor for 15 years I’ve always been interested in storytelling and medicine is a career that’s full of stories. The first time you meet a patient, whether it’s in A&E or on a psychiatric ward, you are getting their history, their story. And you are trying to figure out what are the key details. What are the most important reasons why they are here today and how is that relevant to the treatment and the outcome?

“As I progressed through my career and was doing psychiatry, that story and its relevance became all the more important. Psychiatry is the black sheep of the medical family. But I feel that mental health is present in every part of medicine. And mental health discussions are becoming more relevant today.

“So I wanted to write a medical story. But while Malpractice is set in A&E to reflect what was probably the most difficult junior doctor rotation I’ve ever done, the underlying story is really one about psychiatry, mental health, addiction and how that is pervasive. Not just in medicine but in wider society.”