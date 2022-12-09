Leeds hospital A&E: New NHS figures show how many A&E patients are waiting more than four hours to be admitted
Almost a third of Leeds A&E patients waited for more than four hours to be admitted last month, new figures show.
Waiting times at emergency departments across England have hit a new high, as just 68.9% of patients were seen within four hours in November - far below the 95% target. NHS England figures show a record demand for emergency care – there were two million more attendances than any previous November on record.
At Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which manages Leeds General Infirmary and St James’s Hospital, 30,032 patients attended A&E in November. Of those, 31.2% waited more than four hours to be admitted.
There were 2,190 patients who waited more than four hours for a hospital bed after the decision was made to admit them, while 921 were waiting for more than 12 hours. Patients across England have been urged to use the 111 services for urgent medical advice and 999 only in emergencies to help cut down waiting times.
National Clinical Director for Urgent and Emergency Care, Professor Julian Redhead, said: “Despite the ongoing pressures on services which are exacerbated by flu hospitalisations, issues in social care meaning we cannot discharge patients who are ready, and record numbers needing A&E, staff have powered through to bring down some of our longest waits for care.
“We have already said we are dealing with a perfect storm of pressures this winter, including increased demand for emergency are, and today announced an expansion of mental health crisis services which will ensure people suffering a mental health crisis get the help they need as quickly as possible, and reduce the chances of a patient needing to go to A&E.
“That is all on top of the measures announced NHS’ winter plan published in October which includes new hubs dedicated to respiratory infections and a falls response service to free up ambulance capacity. But the public can also play its part by using the best services for their care – using 111 services for urgent medical advice and 999 in an emergency – and to come forward for vaccinations, if eligible, to protect you and others around you against serious illness.”