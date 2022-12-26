From famous features to lesser-known gems, Leeds is no stranger to film crews and cameras.
Yorkshire's largest city has featured in a number of major productions and there have been several filmed over the last year. Here are 16 films and TV shows filmed in our city, including four that are due to air in 2023...
1. Platform 7, 2023
Film crews were spotted in a Chapel Allerton flower shop and an Indian restaurant in Kirkstall Road earlier this year, shooting for a new ITV drama named Platform 7. It promises to be a “gripping psychological thriller”, based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel of the same name, and is due to air in 2023. It has been adapted by award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne, best known for The Politician’s Wife, Him, White Heat and The Virgin Queen.
Photo: National World
2. Secret Invasion, 2023
Hollywood stars including Samuel L Jackson and Emilia Clarke were spotted in Leeds in January during the filming of a new Marvel production. It is believed that the Marvel show being filmed was Secret Invasion, an upcoming six-part series that explores much-loved comic book heroes further in the Marvel universe. Several roads were closed over the weekend as the shoot took place.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Better, 2023
Better is a new five-part thriller coming soon to BBC One, created by the studio behind Chernobyl and starring Leila Farzad and Andrew Buchan - and filming has begun in Leeds. The show has been written by Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, who wrote the 2015 Channel 4 sci-fi show Humans. Leila Farzad (pictured) will star in the leading role of corrupt detective Lou Sanders.
Photo: Pip Bourdillon
4. Malpractice, 2023
Line of Duty producer World Productions has been filming a new medical drama in Leeds, including using a Rawdon home as a filming backdrop. Malpractice, starring Bafta-nominated actress Niamh Algar, will be directed by Boiling Point’s Philip Barantini and written by former doctor Grace Ofori-Attah. The five-part series will follow Dr Lucinda Edwards on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose victim, Edith Owusu.
Photo: Tony Johnson