News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Film crews using huge crane spotted in Leeds city centre at historic building

Film crews have been spotted in Leeds city centre using a crane to capture shots at a historic building.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lighting and camera crews were pictured setting up outside Leeds Civic Hall, near Millennium Square, on Monday (February 20).

Pictures show the crews using two different cranes or cherry-pickers to climb the building. One was positioned near the eye-catching golden clock at the side of Civic Hall, while the other was pictured at the front near the steps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large truck branded ‘PKE Film & TV Lighting’ was parked outside.

Film crews pictured installing lighting using a crane at Leeds Civic Hall, in Leeds city centre on February 20.

It comes after a film crew was spotted earlier this month shooting in north Leeds as part of the production of a new BBC thriller.

Elmete Drive, in Oakwood, was blocked off on February 9 while filming took place – with temporary lights in operation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police car formed part of the set as residents also spotted an actor dressed as a policeman. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the crew were making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story. The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

Filming outside Leeds Civic Hall, as a crane is being used near the historic clock.
LeedsBBCAmazon