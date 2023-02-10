News you can trust since 1890
Here are the Leeds filming locations used in new BBC crime thriller Better.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Gripping five-part series Better is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this month, with first hour-long episode set to be screened on Monday 13 February at 9pm. Most of the show was filmed in Leeds over a 72-day period, with different pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels used across the TV show.

Here are seven Leeds filming locations used in the series. Do you recognise any?

Please note: no spoilers are included in the list of filming locations.

1. The Capitol Building was used as the Central Yorkshire Police Station

The Central Yorkshire Police Station/OCT was filmed right in the centre of Leeds at The Capitol Building, Bond Court, Leeds.

2. Production base at the old Weetwood Police Station

The old Weetwood Police Station was the production base where a number of scenes were shot and sets were built.

3. Opening scene filmed in Queens Hotel bar

The bar in the opening scene took place at The Queens Hotel, New Station Street City Square.

4. Filming took place in the Sheesh Mahal

Col’s favourite Indian restaurant was the Sheesh Mahal, Kirkstall Road - a Leeds institution!

