Here are the Leeds filming locations used in new BBC crime thriller Better.

Better BBC One: 7 of the Leeds filming locations used in the new BBC crime thriller
Gripping five-part series Better is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this month, with first hour-long episode set to be screened on Monday 13 February at 9pm. Most of the show was filmed in Leeds over a 72-day period, with different pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels used across the TV show.
Here are seven Leeds filming locations used in the series. Do you recognise any?
Please note: no spoilers are included in the list of filming locations.
