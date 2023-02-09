Elmete Drive, Oakwood, has been blocked off this morning as filming takes place – with temporary lights in operation. A police car forms part of the set, with locals also spotting an actor dressed as a policeman.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that the crew are making a new BBC and Amazon show called Boat Story. The six-part thriller has been written by Harry and Jack Williams and is being produced by award-winning All3Media production company, Two Brothers Pictures.

The company is behind BBC One thriller The Tourist, which followed a man lost in the Australian outback, as well as The Missing and Fleabag. Boat Story will follow two hard-up strangers as they stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat.

Harry and Jack said: “We loved making The Tourist and Boat Story picks up where that left off - tonally at least. It’s a morality tale and a thriller and other things that make it hard to define even though we seem to be attempting to define it. It’s full of vulnerable, messed up and eccentric characters and we’ve cast some of our favourite actors to play them. We are excited to bring this to life along with our fellow directors.”