A new sculpture could be coming to a busy mixed-use development soon.

Plans for Cusp, a huge public art sculpture designed by artist Elpida Hadzi-Vasileva, to be installed in Kirkstall Forge were submitted to Leeds City Council on December 22, 2023 by applicants GMV Twelve Limited.

The 57-acre is home to residential properties, office spaces and leisure and retail buildings. In 2016, a railway station was also opened on the site.

An artist impression, showing what the sculpture at Kirkstall Forge could look like, submitted in the design brief by Re-Form Landscape on Leeds City Council's public planning portal. Credit: Re-Form Landscape

Currently in its consultation stage, Kirkstall Forge could also soon become home to Cusp, which has been described as an "iconic installation that would act as a visitor destination in its own right" in its application.

The sculpture will be located on the soft landscaping area adjacent to the Commercial Estates Group (CEG) office, owners of the development. Lucinda Yeadon, social impact manager at CEG, said: “The Cusp sculpture will be a fantastic addition to the Kirkstall Forge development, with its iconic form encouraging our tenants, rail users and visitors to the site to use their imagination.

“Cusp engages with hidden aspects of a place, from dwellings to nature and woodlands. At first sight it appears as part of the landscape, tree-like in form similar to the nearby woodlands, as you move close the ‘branches’ might suggest the wings of a bird or the opening of hands welcoming you. Once you reach it you are invited to dwell and enjoy different viewpoints that will frame the site as it evolves."

The manager added: "It forms an important part of our social impact work at Kirkstall Forge and our partners The Skill Mill, which supports young people into employment, are involved in its construction in conjunction with the artist, giving them the unique opportunity to develop new skills while working on a significant piece of public art.

"This art feature further enhances the existing water wheel and mural of Betty Beacroft which reflect the rich heritage of the site.”